Mini's first electric car, the Cooper SE, has been unveiled - here are the first pictures

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde 1/9 British car manufacturer Mini recently unveiled its latest and first all-electric offering, the Cooper SE. The car is expected to be put on sale in the international markets in the first half of 2020. (Image: BMW media center) 2/9 The SE is based on the standard three-door Cooper S and borrows its electric motor from the BMW i3S. It makes 184PS of maximum power and 270Nm of peak torque. This gives the car a 0-100kmph time of 7.3 seconds, with a top speed of 150kmph. (Image: BMW media center) 3/9 Mini has equipped the Cooper SE with three driving modes including Green, Green+ and Sport. It also gets a 32.6kWh battery pack which can go for 270km on a single charge. A standard charger takes up to 2.5 hours to charge it from 0-80 percent, while a 50kW fast charger can do the same in 35 minutes. (Image: BMW media center) 4/9 The car has an increased weight of 1365kgs, which is 165kgs heavier than the standard Cooper S. However, it has a 30mm lower centre of gravity which compensates for the added weight and improves handling. (Image: BMW media center) 5/9 The Cooper SE is almost indistinguishable from the standard Cooper S, except for optional yellow elements on the grille, ORVMs and wheels. It also gets an 'E' badge on its grille. (Image: BMW media center) 6/9 The car is equipped with 4-spoke alloy wheels, full-LED headlamps and LED tail lamps. The tail lamps also have the Mini British flag insignia. (Image: BMW media center) 7/9 Mini has replaced the analogue instrument cluster in the car with a 5.5-inch coloured digital display. It also gets a 6.5-inch infotainment system which can be upgraded to an 8.8-inch unit. It shows real time traffic information and supports the MINI Connected App. (Image: BMW media center) 8/9 Through the app, the driver can operate the headlight flasher, horn, ventilation and door lock/unlock function, along with the air conditioning. The owner can also control the charging process via Remote Services. (Image: BMW media center) 9/9 The car is expected to be put on sale in the first half of next year. There has been no official announcement from the company's side so it is still unclear whether the car will make it to Indian shores. (Image: BMW media center) First Published on Jul 11, 2019 05:39 pm