Mick Schumacher to make F1 debut in 2021; will race for Haas

Mick has signed a multi-year deal and his debut in F1 will mark the 30th anniversary of senior Schumacher’s own entry into the league.

Bringing the Schumacher name back to Formula 1, Mick Schumacher is scheduled to make his debut in racing for Haas.

If it wasn’t painfully clear already, the 21-year-old is the son of seven-time world champion, Michael Schumacher. Mick has signed a multi-year deal and his debut in F1 will mark the 30th anniversary of senior Schumacher’s own entry into the league.

“The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy,” said Schumacher.

Currently a member of the Ferrari driver academy, Mick leads the F2 series by 14 points and only one round remaining. This is second season in the series and Mick has already won twice with 10 podium finishes overall.

“I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me. I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents – I know that I owe them everything,” he said.

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner said, “I’m very pleased that we’re able to confirm Mick Schumacher in our driver line-up for next season and I look forward to welcoming him into the team.”

“The Formula 2 Championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year’s field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons. Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020,” Steiner added.

Schumacher will be joined by fellow F2 racer Nikita Mazepin replacing Haas’ currently lineup of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.