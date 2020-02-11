MG ZS unveiled at Auto Expo 2020: Gets two petrol options along with visual makeover

The auto industry has been doing badly this past couple of years, as has been written about a lot. There could be a number of reasons for the slowdown such as the slowing overall economy and the increase of cab aggregator services like Ola and Uber. But there are some cars that are doing perfectly well, as if to say, "What auto slowdown?" For instance, the car that launches today, MG EZ EV has already been fully booked. Below are the other ones.

MG Motor India recently showcased the gas-guzzling counterpart to the fully electric ZS EV at the ongoing Auto Expo. It is expected to be launched in the coming months and could be offered with two petrol engine options.

The ZS is expected to be offered with an option between a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor or a 1.3-litre turbocharged unit. The 1.5- litre unit makes 120 PS of maximum power and 150 Nm of peak torque, while the turbocharged engine delivers 163 PS and 230 Nm. Both engines should be offered with a 5-speed manual, CVT and a 6-speed automatic gearbox to choose from.

The petrol ZS is almost identical to its EV counterpart. However, it gets sharper headlamps, new 17-inch alloy wheels, redesigned bumpers and sharper tail lamps to differentiate the two. The car is also expected to carry forward the ZS EV’s cabin design and interior amenities. It should get i-SMART connected car technology, a touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, panoramic sunroof, climate control, a multi-info display (MID), keyless entry with push-button start and powered front seats. It should also get six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, and electronic stability control.

MG will pit the ZS against the Kia Seltos, the 2020 Hyundai Creta and the Volkswagen Taigun, among others. It should get a base price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) and is expected to be launched in the coming months.