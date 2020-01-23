MG ZS EV fully booked before launch: Here are cars that have beaten the slowdown

The conclusion that can be drawn from the sales of the above cars is that while Indian consumers have been overall going slow on car purchases, they do not mind opening up their wallets when the product has a USP. These could be anything from technological difference, like the electric MG ZS, to smart connectivity. Besides, the Indian consumer has also developed a fondness for SUVs, especially the smaller ones, as they offer great driving experience at a cost that is sometimes only marginally higher than sedans. The other key factor, as the success of the Seltos shows, is that the value-for-money helps sell cars.