MG ZS EV fully booked before launch: Here are cars that have beaten the slowdown

Indian consumers have been overall going slow on car purchases but they do not mind opening up their wallets when the product has a USP. Stanford Masters @stany_2091 1/7 The MG ZS electric SUV has just been launched and already the car has been completely booked. This is despite the slowdown in the auto industry these past couple of years. There could be a number of reasons for the slowdown for sure such as slowing overall economy and the increase of cab aggregator services like Ola and Uber. But there are some cars that are doing perfectly well, as if to say, "What auto slowdown?". Here's a list. 2/7 The MG ZS is MG Motor's latest and only second entrant in the India car market. The MG ZS is an electric car with 143 PS motor that's powered by a 44.5 kWh liquid-cooled NMC battery. To keep it futuristic, the car also gets a host of features including some safety features that depend on artificial intelligence such as lane keep assist, pedestrian and bicycle detection, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, etc. The car also gets a host of connected car tech from the Hector, the company's first car into the Indian automobile scene. 3/7 While the EZ, the second car in India from MG Motors' stable, is off to a good start, MG's first launch, the Hector, has also been a success. It had garnered over 10,000 bookings before its launch. After launch, too, it has sold in steady numbers. The SUV gets an option between a 173 PS 2-litre multijet diesel engine and a 143 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol. But it’s the Hector's connected car features that make it stand out. 4/7 Then there is the Kia Seltos, a car that did even better than Hector. Of course, a lower price point does help with those numbers but it is an SUV with connected features rivalling those of the Hector. The Seltos gets three engine options – a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel as well as a 1.4-litre petrol engine. 5/7 The Hyundai Venue, too, did substantially well since its launch, managing to bring the company's market share up. The car surpassed the 1 lakh booking mark, and even bagged the Indian Car of the Year award. The Venue is powered by 1.2-litre Kappa petrol, a 1.4-litre diesel and a 1-litre Kappa T-GDI petrol. This car too features Blue Link, Hyundai's own version of connected car tech 6/7 Hyundai's Grand i10 Nios too, while not doing as well as the Elite i20 and the Hyundai Creta, did manage to rack up some impressive numbers. However, one has to keep in mind that it was launched only in the second half of 2019 and so still enjoys the novelty factor. The i10 Nios gets a 1197cc 4-cylinder petrol and a 1,186cc 3-cylinder diesel engine. 7/7 The conclusion that can be drawn from the sales of the above cars is that while Indian consumers have been overall going slow on car purchases, they do not mind opening up their wallets when the product has a USP. These could be anything from technological difference, like the electric MG ZS, to smart connectivity. Besides, the Indian consumer has also developed a fondness for SUVs, especially the smaller ones, as they offer great driving experience at a cost that is sometimes only marginally higher than sedans. The other key factor, as the success of the Seltos shows, is that the value-for-money helps sell cars. First Published on Jan 23, 2020 04:01 pm