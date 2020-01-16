MG ZS EV electric SUV launch scheduled for January 27

MG launched the Hector SU just last year and it got quite the welcome. Now, the British carmaker is all set to roll out its second vehicle for the Indian market, the ZS EV on January 27.

Bookings for the electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) have been underway for a while now on the company's website and at select dealerships for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

The car has been advertised extensively and the unveiling took place a while back, so apart from the price, we already know all there is to know about the SUV. As with the Hector, the ZS EV boasts a lengthy features list, including the connected car tech.

The ZS gets an 8-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system, keyless entry/go, electronic parking brake and automatic projector headlamps. The top-spec trim will also get a panoramic sunroof, leatherette seats, PM2.5 air filter and power-adjustable seats.

In terms of safety, the SUV gets ABS with EBD and ESC as standard along with six airbags, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, rear parking camera and sensors.

The ZS will be powered by a 143 PS making electric motor that churn out 353 Nm of torque. All of this will be delivered to the front wheels via a single-speed automatic gearbox. A 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack will power the motor and will be capable of delivering up to 340 km on a single charge.

The range is the biggest factor for people considering an electric vehicle (EV) and while the MG does deliver decent range, charging infrastructure too has to be developed enough for people to forget about those troubles.

To troubleshoot the issue, MG has set up fast-charging stations at some of its dealerships and is also offering to set up a 7.4 kW AC charger at its customer's houses or offices. Apart from this, the company is also providing a portable charging cable that can be used with any 15 A power socket.

The MG ZS EV will be offered in two trim levels, but we would have to wait till the launch to know the prices. However, we expect an estimated Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) price.