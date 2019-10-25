App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MG ZS electric SUV to be unveiled in December

The electric vehicle has already been on sale in international markets and we know what most of the specs are going to be

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MG Motor has officially confirmed that their next product, the ZS electric SUV will be unveiled in India in December. This will be the company's second offering in India after the MG Hector garnered huge interest.

The electric vehicle has already been on sale in international markets and we know what most of the specs are going to be. The car has been spotted being tested a number times already on Indian soil. MG is going to be bringing the car in through the CKD (completely knocked down) route.

The MG ZS EV is expected to run on a 150 hp electric motor, powered by a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Charging time is expected to be seven hours from a 7 kW AC charger and about 40 minutes if using a 50 kW DC fast charger.

Close

However, there are issues when it comes to range. While the ZS EV is still expected to deliver close to 300 km on a full charge, MG is in the process of setting up charging infrastructure at its dealerships across the country.

The MG ZS EV is expected to be sold in only five cities to begin with: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. Expect prices to be around Rs 22 lakh and rivalling the likes of the Hyundai Kona.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 04:09 pm

