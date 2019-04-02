MG Motors to introduce SUV Hector with connected mobility

MG Motors, the 95-year-old UK car brand owned by China’s SAIC, has tied up with more than a dozen companies to offer next-gen integrated solutions that will help its car stay connected to the internet and receive over-the-air updates like mobile phones.

Companies like Cisco, Unlimits, Microsoft, Nuance, TomTom, Gaana, Accuweather, SAP, Panasonic, Airtel, Adobe and Cognizant have partnered MG Motors.

Due for launch in a few months, the Hector would understand and obey voice commands that can be used for opening the sunroof or playing music on the central unit. Even temperature inside the car can be remote-controlled from the outside via a mobile app.

The system has built-in artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to learn and improve user experiences over time. This will be also the first fossil fuel-powered car that would keep upgrading with over the air updates. Earlier, Mahindra e20, an electric car, was the first to have this feature.

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motors India, said, “The brain of the system is housed in a large 10.4-inch head unit which comes preloaded with entertainment content which will be refreshed periodically.”

The Hector will compete against Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV500, Hyundai Creta and Kia SP2 concept. The Hector will be made in India and will have a high degree of localisation.

Features

Hector’s in-built connectivity solution has an embedded machine to machine eSIM which is powered by Airtel. The platform is Internet Protocol Version 6 and is 5G ready.

Connected mobility solution would make possible a number of services like remote tracking and location, geo-fencing, automated emergency response, music and content streaming, maps and real-time navigation.

For security, MG has tied up with Microsoft for cybersecurity. All components of the iSmart system are regularly updated to provide protection against all threats.

The car’s voice command feature includes cloud-based AI voice assistant, enabling over 100 voice commands to control the vehicle. These include commands like climate control, open window radio control, songs and navigation. The assistant has been tuned for Indian English and other accents.