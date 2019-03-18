App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MG Motors electric SUV eZS to be priced below Rs 25 lakh, launch in December quarter

The MG Motors eZS can travel 428 km on a full charge if driven at an even speed of 60km/hour

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
UK auto brand MG Motors’ first fully electric vehicle eZS, which is set to debut in the October-December quarter, will be priced below Rs 25 lakh in India, making it the cheapest in the segment.

India will be one of the first markets to get the all-electric sports utility vehicle, which was showcased by MG Motors at the Guangzhou Motor Show in November last year.

The eZS will be thus become the second model of the company in India, following the launch of MG Hector which too is scheduled in the second half of this year.

Apart from MG eZS, three more electric SUVs are expected to be launched in India this year. Of this the Hyundai Kona will be the closest competitor to the eZS as the Korean model has the same dimension and similar power. The eZS is longer and wider than the Kona, which though is expected to be priced above Rs 25 lakh.

Compared to its peers, the eZS will likely be the most efficient electric car on Indian roads at that price. As per details shared by MG Motors the eZS can travel 428 kilometers on a full charge if driven at an even speed of 60 km/hour.

Kona's mileage is around 400 km.

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s only company to launch electric cars, will launch the electric version of the KUV100 in a few months. This SUV is expected to return a mileage of 150 km on a full charge.

MG eZS showcase 1

It takes about 30 minutes of fast charging (direct current) to charge the eZS’s batteries up to 80 percent. A slow charger (alternating current) will take about six hours to fully charge the vehicle.

As per European test cycles the vehicle delivered a mileage of 335 kilometers on a full charge. The eZS will be launched in the UK in autumn where it will be priced around 13,500 Pounds.

Fully built unit

SAIC, China’s largest automaker, which owns MG Motors, will import the eZS as a fully built unit in the initial phase. The company will benefit from India’s change in rules for import of a maximum 2500 cars that does not require homologation.

Carmakers do not need to put their models for re-certification in India if they have an international certification that complies with the Indian requirements.

eZS interior

Depending on the response for the eZs, MG Motors may switch to assembly of the vehicle to benefit from lower duties. Fully built imported vehicles priced more than $40,000 attract an import duty of 100 percent, whereas assembled cars are charged between 15-30 percent import duties.

Hyundai too is considering bringing the Kona through the fully imported route before contemplating an assembly operation.

German luxury carmaker Audi has promised to bring the e-Tron luxury SUV to India this year, making it the first luxury car company to launch battery-powered car in the country.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 12:36 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

