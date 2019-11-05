MG Motor unveils teaser of electric SUV eZS

With the launch of the MG eZS drawing closer, MG Motor has started its advertising campaign for the car.

The teaser, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, addresses the importance of the need to care about our environment and how change cannot be brought without everyone wholeheartedly participating in a cause. What makes this advert special though is the fact that the car showcased at the end is sporting a green coloured Indian number plate.

The electric SUV is expected to run a 150 hp motor powered by a 52.5 kWh battery pack. This will effectively give it a range of over 300 km. A 7 kW AC charger will charge up the car completely in about seven hours while a 50 kW DC fast charger could potentially deliver 80 percent charge in 40 minutes. MG is also in the process of setting up charging stations across its dealer network.

Now the EV is expected to come to India via the CBU route, but MG also says that India will be one of the first markets to receive the electric ZS.

The MG eZS is expected to be priced around Rs 25 lakh. This will put it in direct competition with the Hyundai's Kona electric SUV, that is already available in India.

