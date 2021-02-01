MARKET NEWS

MG Motor sales increase 15% to 3,602 units in January

The company said it undertook an annual maintenance shutdown at its Halol manufacturing facility in Gujarat during the first 11 days of January, which affected production and the supply chain.

February 01, 2021 / 06:53 PM IST
MG Motor India (Image: Moneycontrol)

MG Motor India on Monday said its sales rose by 15 percent to 3,602 units in January as compared to 3,130 units in the same month a year ago.

"We have received a good response for the Hector 2021 including the latest addition to the family Hector Plus seven-seater. Our supply situation is chasing demand with ramp up continuing post the maintenance shutdown and we expect good sales in February and March 2021,” MG Motor India Director- Sales Rakesh Sidana said in a statement.

Currently, the waiting period for the Hector ranges up to two months while the waiting period on Gloster is up to 3-4 months depending on the variant, the automaker said.

The ZS EV continues to garner demand based on the planned expansion in various cities across the country, it added.
TAGS: #Auto #Business #MG Motor India #Technology
first published: Feb 1, 2021 11:43 am

