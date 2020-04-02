App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MG Motor launches programme to produce ventilators at its Gujarat plant

The Delhi-based company has ‘started the hunt for a quick-to-produce ventilator design to serve the patients affected by COVID-19’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SAIC-controlled MG Motor India on April 2 said it will produce a ventilator prototype at its plant in Halol, Gujarat, which presently makes the Hector sports utility vehicle.

The Delhi-based company has 'started the hunt for a quick-to-produce ventilator design to serve the patients affected by COVID-19’.

After evaluation by a team of medical experts, the best ventilator design concept will receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh from MG Motor India.

Close

The carmaker will also provide production support for the proposed ventilator prototype at its Halol manufacturing facility to ensure faster market deployment.

related news

"The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a dire need of ventilators to take care of the growing number of patients. There is an extreme shortage of ventilators in the country and those available are very expensive for mass adoption. We are incentivising medical innovation through a financial grant to the most viable prototype is the most effective channel to do our bit for the community," said Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

The carmaker has called for submission of these entries under the MG Developer Program & Grant on its website. In keeping with the critical need for swift deployment of affordable ventilators, the last date of submitting applications is April 15, 2020.

Maruti Suzuki has also tied up with a certified manufacturer of ventilators to provide support in areas of components or financial aid. The Mahindra Group is too working on its own low-cost version of the ventilator. Typically, a ventilator costs anywhere between Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh.

Follow our full coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #Auto #Business #coronavirus #MG Motor India #Technology

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.