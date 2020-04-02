MG Motor launches programme to produce ventilators at its Gujarat plant

SAIC-controlled MG Motor India on April 2 said it will produce a ventilator prototype at its plant in Halol, Gujarat, which presently makes the Hector sports utility vehicle.

The Delhi-based company has 'started the hunt for a quick-to-produce ventilator design to serve the patients affected by COVID-19’.

After evaluation by a team of medical experts, the best ventilator design concept will receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh from MG Motor India.

The carmaker will also provide production support for the proposed ventilator prototype at its Halol manufacturing facility to ensure faster market deployment.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a dire need of ventilators to take care of the growing number of patients. There is an extreme shortage of ventilators in the country and those available are very expensive for mass adoption. We are incentivising medical innovation through a financial grant to the most viable prototype is the most effective channel to do our bit for the community," said Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

The carmaker has called for submission of these entries under the MG Developer Program & Grant on its website. In keeping with the critical need for swift deployment of affordable ventilators, the last date of submitting applications is April 15, 2020.

Maruti Suzuki has also tied up with a certified manufacturer of ventilators to provide support in areas of components or financial aid. The Mahindra Group is too working on its own low-cost version of the ventilator. Typically, a ventilator costs anywhere between Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh.