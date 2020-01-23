MG Motor launches electric SUV ZS EV at Rs 19.88 lakh, promises drive range of 340km

British auto brand MG Motor on January 23 launched its first fully electric car ZS EV in India at Rs 19.88 lakh (Excite variant), promising a driving range of 340 km on a full charge. The Exclusive variant is priced at Rs 22.58 lakh. In comparison the Hyundai Kona is priced at Rs 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The SAIC-owned brand has reportedly sold out the first lot of ZS earmarked for India, wherein it has accepted 2,800 booking requests. However the company will deliver 2,409 units and is not accepting any further bookings of the sports utility vehicle. Anybody booking the car now will have to pay an additional Rs 1 lakh.

The interest shown by Indians for the ZS is much higher than the total number of electric cars sold in India during April-December 2019. As per industry estimates 1,554 battery electric cars comprising Mahindra e-Verito, Tata Tigor EV, Hyundai Kona EV and Mahindra e20 were sold in India during the nine month period.

The vehicle will be sold across five cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Production of the ZS has begun at Halol, Gujarat and deliveries to customers will begin shortly. Check out a slideshow of the MS ZS EV

The ZS is powered by a 44.5 kWh, liquid-cooled NMC battery from CATL, one of world’s largest battery manufacturers. It delivers 353 nm of instant torque and 143ps power to achieve 100km per hour from standstill in 8.5 seconds. It has a claimed top-speed of 140km per hour.

The ZS EV can be charge with any 15amp socket. MG Motor will also install an AC fast charger at home/office of the customers at no extra cost to the consumer.

The carmaker is also setting up a DC Super-Fast charging network at select MG showrooms that can be availed 24x7 and plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (road side assistance). Through Super-Fast DC chargers (50 kW), the ZS EV will reach 80 percent battery capacity within 50 minutes, while AC fast chargers installed at homes will take around six to eight hours for a full charge.

The ZS EV will come with an 'eShield' package that has free-of-charge five-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited km on the car, 8 years/150,000 km warranty on battery and also includes round-the-clock roadside assistance for a five-year period for private registered cars.

The MG ZS EV is slightly longer and wider but slightly shorter in height than the Hyundai Creta, one of India’s largest selling sports utility vehicle (SUV). The Kia Seltos comes on par with the ZS EV in dimensions.

The ZS EV is much longer, slightly wider, taller than the Hyundai Kona EV. The Kona generates 136 ps and battery capacity of 39.2kWh making the ZS EV more powerful. The Kona, however, has a better drive range of 452 km to a full charge. The Kona also takes about six hours for a full charge on the AC wall charger and little under one hour to charge 80 percent through a fast charger.

In terms of features, the MG ZS EV gets an eight-inch colour touch screen, multi-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear parking camera, USB mobile charging function and Bluetooth connectivity.

In safety features the ZS EV gets dual front airbags, the anti-lock braking system with EBD, anti-roll protection, electronic stability programme, hill assist, emergency brake assist, auto door latch, and tyre pressure monitoring system are some of the safety features.

Active emergency braking with pedestrian and bicycle detection, lane keep assisting with lane departure warning system, traffic jam assist, intelligent speed limit assist, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert are seen on the ZS EV.