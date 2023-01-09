MG Motor India unveils the new Next Gen Hector in India

MG Motor unveiled the Next Gen Hector SUV in India today.

The vehicle, which is being offered in five, six and seven seater configurations, comes with a new design, under experience as well as ample interior space.

“We are grateful to our customers for the overwhelming response to the MG Hector since its launch in 2019. Hector brought with it the first-ever experience of an internet car. This Next-Gen Hector enhances the stance of the MG Hector through looks, interiors, and technology. It comes with the assurance of our MG Shield program which offers a hassle-free and smooth ownership experience for our customers who can experience the Next-Gen Hector for themselves at our 300 centres across India,” Rajeev Chaba, the President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, said in a press statement.

The Autonomous Level 2 SUV includes features like Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators. The Traffic Jam Assist assures minimal effort and a lot of safety in a jammed situation on the road by maintaining safe distance from other vehicles.

Another new feature called the Smart Auto Turn Indicators in the SUV also provides a hassle free diving experience. Depending on the angle of the steering wheel the respective indicator light automatically gets ON/OFF.

The new SUV also has India’s largest 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system with a new user interface. It also includes a first in its segment Digital Bluetooth Key and Key sharing capability which means that in the loss of an actual key, the digital key can be used in place.

The vehicle has I-smart technology with 75 connected features and 100 voice commands.