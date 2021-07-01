MG Motor India reports retail sales of 3,558 units in June

MG Motor India (Image: Moneycontrol)

MG Motor India on Thursday reported retail sales of 3,558 units in June.

The company had sold 1,867 units in the same month last year, when sales were impacted by the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb spread the coronavirus pandemic, although easing of restrictions had started then.

In May this year sales were at 1,016 units at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19.

With phased unlocking, the carmaker registered a significant increase in enquiries and bookings, the company said in a statement.

In June the company sold 3,002 units of Hector SUV, 306 units of Gloster SUV and 250 units of ZS EV.

MG Motor India Director – Sales Rakesh Sidana, said, “We are seeing early signs of positive consumer sentiment in June and potential purchases due to pent-up demand, which was on hold due to the pandemic."

He further said, "Even though some markets are still under lockdown, the ramping up of the vaccination drive has given us hope and we expect the demand to increase during the festival season. However, we have to remain cautious of the potential threat posed by the third wave.”

MG Motor India said the production levels were impacted in June and will remain so in July-August due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The carmaker said it has retailed 7,139 units during 2021 Q2, registering a jump of 162 per cent over 2,722 units sold in the same quarter last year.