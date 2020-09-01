172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|mg-motor-india-post-41-2-increase-in-retail-sales-in-august-5783581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Join Moneycontrol Pro for an exclusive webinar with Saurabh Mukherjea at 5 PM today.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 11:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

MG Motor India post 41.2% increase in retail sales in August

The recently-launched Hector Plus is witnessing significant traction from the family segment as people begin to travel with easing restrictions, while there was good traction in the electric vehicle (EV) segment as well, the company added.

PTI

MG Motor India on Tuesday reported a 41.2 percent increase in its retail sales at 2,851 units in August. The company had sold 2,018 units in the same month last year, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The recently-launched Hector Plus is witnessing significant traction from the family segment as people begin to travel with easing restrictions, while there was good traction in the electric vehicle (EV) segment as well, it added.

With the support of state government in Delhi, the company hopes that the EV category would see a further increase in momentum soon, MG Motor India said.

Close

MG Motor India, Director - Sales, Rakesh Sidana said, "We have ramped up the overall production in August compared to July. We are working on fulfilling existing backorders for the Hector and prioritising vehicle deliveries for the ongoing festive season.”

The recovery in upcountry markets has been faster which should augur well during the festive season, he added.

The company is also getting ready for the launch of its new SUV Gloster by Diwali this year, the company said.
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 11:10 am

tags #Auto #Business #MG Motor India #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.