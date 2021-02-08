MARKET NEWS

MG Motor drives in updated ZS EV with price starting at Rs 20.99 lakh

The 2021 version of the electric vehicle now comes with a 44.5 kWh battery and has a certified range of 419 km.

PTI
February 08, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
MG Motor India (Image: Moneycontrol)

MG Motor India on Monday said it has launched an updated version of ZS EV in the country with price starting at Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2021 version of the electric vehicle now comes with a 44.5 kWh battery and has a certified range of 419 km.

It also comes with new tyres, battery-pack and enhanced ground clearance.

The company said the model would now be available for bookings in 31 cities.

The car was initially introduced in five cities during its launch in January 2020.

"We are proud to introduce the evolution of the ZS EV in a short span of one year, reiterating our commitment to the EV space,” MG Motor India President & Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said while launching the product in a virtual event.

To extend customers a superior ownership experience, the company is building a robust charging infrastructure in the country along with ecosystem partners, he added.

The ZS EV comes with 143 PS power and 350 Nm torque and can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

It is available in two variants Excite & Exclusive- and come with features like panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels and a PM 2.5 air filter, among others.

The automaker extends its customers a five-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences/ offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24×7 charge-on-the-go facility in five cities and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Electric Vehicle #MG Motor India #Technology
