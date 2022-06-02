MG Motor, Castrol to join hands with Jio-bp to boost electric mobility in India

Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

MG Motor India and Castrol India are set to collaborate with Jio-bp to explore mobility solutions for electric cars, the automaker said in a statement on June 2.

Under this partnership, Jio-bp, MG Motor and Castrol will explore setting up four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure and expand Castrol’s existing auto service network to cater to EV customers, the statement said.

This partnership is in line with Jio-bp and MG Motor’s commitment to provide vast and reliable charging infrastructure to electric car customers and accelerating EV adoption in India, it said.

Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and British oil and gas major bp, is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs.

"The strategic partnership is aimed at creating EV-friendly roads for inter-city and intra-city travel by setting up a robust EV charging and service infrastructure in the country,” the statement said.

Under the partnership, Castrol will develop and expand its existing multi-brand Auto Service network and Express Oil Change centres to start serving four-wheeler electric cars.

These services will be offered across India at both Jio-bp mobility stations as well as select Castrol Auto Service workshops initially to serve both EV and non-EV four-wheelers.

With the rising EV adoption, car mechanics will require training on the latest automotive technologies.

Castrol will leverage its access to a vast pool of car mechanics and offer them specialised EV training and certification, the statement said.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

(With PTI inputs)