MG Hector Plus SUV bookings open; check how to book, other details

MG India is expected to launch the 6-seater variant of the Hector in India later this month and the company has started accepting bookings via the website.

For a token amount of Rs 50,000, bookings for the new MG Hector Plus can be made by visiting MG website. The new SUV gets a host of changes over the standard Hector including the third row of seats.

To start off, the Hector Plus gets the same engine options as the standard Hector – a 170 PS/350 Nm 2-litre diesel, 143 PS/250 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 143 PS/250 Nm 1.5-litre petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The non-hybrid petrol manual variant, however, has been given a miss.

The biggest difference between the Hector and the Hector Plus will be the third row of seats. Initially being offered in a six-row configuration (2+2+2), and a middle row bench may be added later on.

The Hector Plus will be offered in six variants as well: three variants with a diesel engine, two with petrol-autos and one with a petrol-hybrid.

The Hector Plus will also get all the top class features from the Hector. Expect6 projector LED headlamps, LED DRLs and fog lamps, LED tail lamps, leatherette upholstery, 7-inch MID, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and MG i-Smart connected car technology.

The MG Hector Plus will face direct competition from the likes of the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Gravitas. There will also be competition from the Toyota Innova Crysta as well as the upcoming Hyundai Creta.