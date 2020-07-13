App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MG Hector Plus launched: Check features, price and other details

The new MG Hector Plus comes with a host of new features, some of which are a segment-first.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Morris Garages, popularly known as MG Motors, has launched the MG Hector Plus in India at a price of Rs 13.48 lakh. The company had begun taking bookings of its six-seater SUV earlier this month for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

The new MG Hector Plus comes with a host of new features, some of which are a segment-first. The noticeable difference between the Hector Plus and the standard Hector is the inclusion of the third row of seats with an overall seating configuration of 2+2+2.

The Hector Plus has the same engine options as the standard Hector – a 170 PS/350 Nm 2-litre diesel, 143 PS/250 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 143 PS/250 Nm 1.5-litre petrol with a 48V mild-hybrid system. MG India is, however, not launching the Hector Plus in a non-hybrid petrol manual variant. 

Close

The Hector Plus will also get all the top class features from the Hector. Expect6 projector LED headlamps, LED DRLs and fog lamps, LED tail lamps, leatherette upholstery, 7-inch MID, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and MG i-Smart connected car technology.

The car with six airbags also includes other safety features like ABS, EBD, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera, hill hold control, TPMS, brake assist, ESP, TCS, and electric parking brake.

The MG Hector Plus will face direct competition from the likes of the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Gravitas. There will also be competition from the Toyota Innova Crysta as well as the upcoming Hyundai Creta.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 12:06 pm

tags #Auto #India #MG Hector Plus #MG Motors India

