MG Gloster to launch during festive season: All you need to know

After the Hector, Hector Plus and the ZS EV, MG is all set to bring in its fourth offering for the Indian market, the MG Gloster.

With a launch planned sometime around the festive season, there have already been numerous spy shots of the full-sized SUV. Of course, the car was already fully unveiled back at the 2020 Auto Expo, and on the exterior, there’s not a lot of changes.

The MG Gloster is essentially a rebadged version of the Chinese Maxus D90 and while going up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, the Gloster will be larger than both. The Gloster sits on a ladder frame chassis and is built to a length of 5,005 mm, width of 1,932 mm and a height of 1,875 mm.

Design-wise, the SUV gets a large octagonal grille flanked by sleek headlamps and a muscular bonnet. The muscular stance continues to the side of the car as well and ends in the rear section with a LED tail lamps and a quad exhaust pipes.

Powering the MG Gloster is expected to be a 2-litre turbo-petrol capable of churning out 220 PS and 360 Nm. Two transmission options are expected to be on offer – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Nothing about the interiors have been confirmed however, but with MG bringing in the best of technology, expect the same to be available even on the Gloster. Features like 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, sunroof, leather upholstery and the company’s connected car tech should all be on offer.

As for pricing, MG is expected to heavily localise production of the Gloster SUV which could make for a very competitive price tag.