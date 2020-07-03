MG Gloster teased on website, car filmed testing undisguised

The MG Gloster was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and now the car has been spotted testing in Gujarat.

The company has now teased the SUV on its website, so it looks like the car is going to be launched soon.

The video uploaded to YouTube shows the car completely undisguised, except for the logo on the grille and the rear tail gate.

For the most part, the SUV looks like the one showcased at the Auto Expo. The car gets a fairly wide stance with a fat chrome grille, giving the car a proper SUV design. It features stretched back LED headlamps, which wrap around tail lamps. It gets black cladding all around, along with black wheel arches over multi-spoke alloy rims. The roof of the car extends into the rear spoiler and the round exhaust tips are round quad pipes.

There is no word about the Gloster’s engine right now either, but we expect the company’s in-house developed two-litre engine that churns out 218 PS and 480 Nm.

On the inside, the Gloster is expected to feature a massive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, gesture controlled tailgate and a three-zone climate control.

Right now, the MG Gloster is expected to be launched in only a manual transmission variant, but an automatic is expected to be launched soon after.

Check out the video here: