MG Gloster set for launch on October 8; My MG Shield plans detailed

The MG Gloster is just a short while away from a full launch and bookings have already begun. The car will be available to customers with up to a five year warranty period and a variety of service plans under the company’s My MG Shield plan.

To start things off, the Gloster gets a three year warranty up to 1 lakh km. This also brings in a three year road-side assistance program. Customers can then choose to extend the warranty to a four or a five year term either by leaving the mileage as it is, or change it to unlimited km. MG has provided a range of prices starting with Rs 9,500 for three years/unlimited km, right up to five years/unlimited km. Road side assistance can be extended at Rs 2,457 for the fourth year while Rs 4,791 buys you the fifth year as well.

MG also has two types of service plans – Classic and Premium. Both types include 3 year/45,000 km, 4 year/50,000 km and 5 year/75,000. While the Classic plan just covers basic services, the Premium plan covers costs of wear and tear products like brake pads, tyres and batteries. The Classic Plan range between Rs 43,000 and Rs 75,000 while the Premium Plan costs between Rs 90,000 and Rs 1.65 lakh.

MG also has a Gloster buyback plan which allows a customer to choose between 30,000 km, 45,000 and 60,000 km. Fixed at a 50 percent buyback price, the plans range between Rs 35,000 and Rs 70,000.

The MG Gloster is set for a launch on October 8 and will go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Ford Endeavour