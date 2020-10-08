MG Gloster launched in India starting at Rs 28.98 lakh

MG has just announced prices for its new flagship SUV set to rival the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Toyota Fortuner.

The new full-size SUV was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. While all of the details of the SUV had already been shared, prices were kept under wraps until today. Bookings had begun back on September 24 at about Rs 1 lakh.

The SUV is available in four trim levels –Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy – and 2 seating configurations. While the base Super gets only the 7-seat configuration, the Smart and Savvy variants are available in only a 6-seat configuration. The Sharp on the other hand gets both options.

Standard equipment on the Gloster is fairly decent. Six airbags, electronic stability programme, traction control, hill hold and hill start assist, cruise control, auto headlamps and wipers. Going higher up you get things like a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control MG’s i-Smart connected car tech, heated and ventilated seats with massage and memory functions, 12-speaker audio set up, 360-degree parking camera along with blind-spot monitoring.

But the top-spec Savvy trim adds in MG’s Level 1 autonomous system called ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). This adds features likes forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

Powering the GLoster is an option between two diesel engines. The 2-litre turbo-diesel produces 163 PS and 375 Nm while the 2-litre twin-turbo is capable of producing 218 PS and 480 Nm. The second engine is only available on the Sharp and Savvy trims and also gets on-demand four-wheel drive and selectable drive modes.

MG has managed to price the Gloster fairly competitively at a start of Rs 28.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price, it undercuts both the Ford endeavor and the Toyota Fortuner while being at par with the Mahindra Alturas G4.