MG E-Motion-based electric sports car in the works; patents surface online

We all knew MG was working on a new electric sports car ever since its showcase at the Shanghai Motor show back in 2017. Since then, the production had been pushed back to 2021 and now, we get to see patent images filed by the company for the upcoming car.

However, the images reveal a very different car. The design seems to be taking a different turn from what the concept car looked like. The headlamps, for example, are larger and sit higher up on the bonnet whereas the concept had headlamps that sat below the bonnet line.

The grille looks different as does the bumper and even in the back there are changes to the boot lid with a missing lip spoiler and a significantly toned down bumper. From the sides, the front and rear end seem to sit lower than the concept version, but the shoulder line running across the car seems to stick to the concept’s likeness.

The images don’t really reveal much about the interiors, but what is clear is a massive head-up display and an all-digital instrument cluster. Expect a fairly large infotainment system as well as connected car tech. What we are not expecting, and what is not clear from the images, are butterfly doors. There is a slight chance you could get that, but we wouldn’t really count on it.

MG Motor

Powering the car is, still, expected to be an all-electric powertrain. This was developed by MG and the company claims the concept could sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in under four seconds. The range, too, is claimed at 500 km on a single charge.

Currently, MG has the ZS EV in its electric car lineup and if this comes to production, the MG E-Motion will be the company’s first all-electric sports car.



