MG Cyberster sportscar concept teased; launch scheduled for March 31

MG is all set to debut its electric sportscar and just ahead of the March 31 date, the company has given us some teaser images as well.

Of course, these are teaser photos so we do not have the full car yet, but there is a lot we can still tell from it.

MG has been wanting to reboot its old two-seat roadster format for a while now. The Cyberster in that regard is low-slung with very aggressive elements and a long nose definitely pulls off that nature. The front gets a very slim grille, classic round headlamps and a front shovel lower lip.

At the rear, the car gets something called ‘Kammback’ styling, a flattened tail for better aerodynamics and a very flashy tail lamp design. Along the side, there are LED strips that run along the body and these are called ‘laser belts’.

There are no specific details on the powertrain yet, but we do know that the car will be capable of 800 km on a single charge and a 0-100 km/h sprint time in under three seconds. The Cyberster also gets 5G connection capabilities and Level 3 autonomous tech.

Now the Cyberster sportscar is a concept car and as such will come with some very advanced technology along with something MG is calling a gaming cockpit, more details of which we will find out at the debut.