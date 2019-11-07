MG confirms ZS unveil on December 5; to launch in five cities in India

Morris Garages (MG) is gearing up to debut its electric SUV, the ZS in India. Soon after launching the Hector SUV, the British carmaker has confirmed the arrival of the ZS EV on December 5.

The company is expected to launch the electric SUV in five cities first, namely, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The company could also follow up the eZS’s launch with a petrol and hybrid variant for the future.

MG has equipped the car with an electric motor which makes 150 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of continuous torque. It is powered by a 45.2 kWh battery pack which gives it an NEDC-tested range of 428 km. It also supports fast charging which charges the battery up to 80 percent from zero, in 30 minutes.

The ZS is equipped with premium features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, single-zone climate control, steering-mounted audio controls and keyless entry with a push-button start. It also gets cruise control and a multi-info display and is expected to get the company’s i-SMART connected car technology.