you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MG confirms ZS unveil on December 5; to launch in five cities in India

The company is expected to launch the electric SUV in five cities first, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Morris Garages (MG) is gearing up to debut its electric SUV, the ZS in India. Soon after launching the Hector SUV, the British carmaker has confirmed the arrival of the ZS EV on December 5.

The company is expected to launch the electric SUV in five cities first, namely, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The company could also follow up the eZS’s launch with a petrol and hybrid variant for the future.

MG has equipped the car with an electric motor which makes 150 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of continuous torque. It is powered by a 45.2 kWh battery pack which gives it an NEDC-tested range of 428 km. It also supports fast charging which charges the battery up to 80 percent from zero, in 30 minutes.

Close

The ZS is equipped with premium features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, single-zone climate control, steering-mounted audio controls and keyless entry with a push-button start. It also gets cruise control and a multi-info display and is expected to get the company’s i-SMART connected car technology.

MG should debut the ZS EV at the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020. It will be pitted against the Hyundai Kona and should have a price range between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 11:36 am

tags #Auto #eZS #M&G #Technology #trends #ZS

