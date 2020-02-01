App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MG confirms 7-seater SUV, will be named Gloster

MG could offer the Gloster with BSVI-compliant 2-litre petrol and diesel engine options.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MG Motors is set to unveil its third offering for the Indian market at the Auto Expo. The upcoming 7-seater SUV is based on the Maxus D90 and will be named the Gloster.

The Maxus D90 is already on sale in China and since the Gloster is based on it, it could get the company’s signature honeycomb mesh front grille. It should also get chrome accents around the fog lamps, along with redesigned bumpers and alloy wheels.

The Gloster should also borrow the floating infotainment screen and the fully digital instrument console. MG is also expected to equip the Gloster with i-SMART connected car technology, phone app connectivity, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, a premium sound system, ambient lighting, and powered front seats. Safety features should include 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors on both ends, a rear-view camera and ESP.

MG could offer the Gloster with BSVI-compliant 2-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The turbocharged petrol unit makes 224PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque. It can be mated to either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission. The twin-turbocharged diesel unit makes 215PS and 480Nm and is offered with only an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The British carmaker could give the Gloster a base price of Rs 27 lakh (ex-showroom) and will pit it against the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 03:39 pm

tags #Auto #Gloster #M&G #Maxus D90 #Morris Garages #Tehnology #trends

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.