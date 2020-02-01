MG confirms 7-seater SUV, will be named Gloster

MG Motors is set to unveil its third offering for the Indian market at the Auto Expo. The upcoming 7-seater SUV is based on the Maxus D90 and will be named the Gloster.

The Maxus D90 is already on sale in China and since the Gloster is based on it, it could get the company’s signature honeycomb mesh front grille. It should also get chrome accents around the fog lamps, along with redesigned bumpers and alloy wheels.

The Gloster should also borrow the floating infotainment screen and the fully digital instrument console. MG is also expected to equip the Gloster with i-SMART connected car technology, phone app connectivity, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, a premium sound system, ambient lighting, and powered front seats. Safety features should include 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors on both ends, a rear-view camera and ESP.

MG could offer the Gloster with BSVI-compliant 2-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The turbocharged petrol unit makes 224PS of maximum power and 360Nm of peak torque. It can be mated to either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission. The twin-turbocharged diesel unit makes 215PS and 480Nm and is offered with only an 8-speed automatic gearbox.