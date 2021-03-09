English
Meru in ‘advanced talks’ for stake sale to Japan’s Orix Auto: Report

Meru’s EV plans include creating infrastructure to operate 300 EVs across India with goal of expanding to 10,000

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST
Representative image

Meru Mobility is in ‘advanced talks’ with Japanese company Orix Auto Infrastructure Services for a possible stake sale, sources told The Economic Times.

The development comes amid the ride hailing services’ plans to raise Rs 300-400 crore from a clutch of investors, including Mahindra Logistics, over the past six-nine months, it said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Mahindra and Mahindra acquired 55 percent stake in Meru Cabs in September 2019 for Rs 103 crore.

Plans for the fundraising come as the company is focusing on providing cabs to corporates and expanding the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in its fleet, Founder and MD Neeraj Gupta told the paper.

Mahindra and Orix did not respond to queries, as per the report.

M&M’s mobility unit includes Alyte, Glyd, Mahindra Logistics, Mahindra First Choice Wheels and First Choice Services, Meru, SmartShift and ZoomCar. The company had previously said it would look at an initial public offering (IPO) for the unit to value it at $1 billion over the next three to four years.

Meru’s EV plans include creating infrastructure to operate 300 EVs across India with a goal of expanding to 10,000 EVs for the group combined, the report added.
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Mahindra and Mahindra #Meru #stake sale
first published: Mar 9, 2021 11:48 am

