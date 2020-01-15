Mercedes to launch first fully-electric vehicle in India in April

German auto giant Mercedes-Benz could become the first luxury carmaker to launch a fully-electric vehicle in India when it commercially launches the EQC, a battery-powered sports utility vehicle (SUV) in April.

The five-seater SUV is one of the several new electric vehicles being planned by Mercedes for India. While the EQC will become the flagship model, there are plans to introduce the EQA, a compact EV, in India that could become the base EV for the company.

Pricing of the EQC will be revealed in April. but, considering it will be a fully-imported product, it will be slapped with heavy import taxes. However, GST will be at 5 percent. Launched in the US a few months ago, the EQC is priced at $67,900, undercutting the Audi E-Tron and the Jaguar I-Pace.

“The global plan is to have at least ten battery electric products by 2022. We have the option of choosing and getting whichever model is suitable for India. And we also need to look if we should get them through the assembly route or through the imported route,” said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

While Audi has committed to bringing in the E-Tron electric vehicle to India, Mercedes’ closest rival BMW has not yet fully firmed up any plans of launching EVs in India. Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has stated plans of getting the Jaguar I-Pace in the second half of the year. Volvo will launch its first fully-electric vehicle built on the XC40 in 2021-22.

“The ‘EQ’ brand is a key pillar of our ‘Sustainable Luxury’ objective and is the first dedicated luxury electric brand in India. We felt the time was right to introduce EQ brand in India and our first product for India will be the EQC,” added Schwenk.

Like every EQC, the EQC Edition 1886 has a water-cooled on-board charger (OBC) with an output of 7.4 kW and is therefore ready for charging with alternating current (AC) at home and at public charging stations.

Charging with a Mercedes-Benz Wallbox is up to three times faster than at a domestic power socket. It is even faster with DC charging – which is the standard for the EQC, with a suitable market-specific plug. Depending on the SoC (Status of Charge), the EQC can be charged with a maximum output of up to 110 kW at an appropriate charging station.