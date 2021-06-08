MARKET NEWS

June 08, 2021 / 02:10 PM IST

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Launch Highlights: SUV launched starting at Rs 2.43 crore

The Maybach GLS 600 isbased on the standard Mercedes-Benz GLS. This means we can expect the Maybach GLS 600 to sport luxuries that are several notches higher than the standard.


The Mercedes-Maybach is all set to come to India as a CBU model. It will also be the first SUV to come through the Maybach luxury brand. Based on the Mercedes-Benz GLS, we can expect the Maybach GLS 600 to sport luxuries that are several notches higher than the standard. And with this, we can also expect a price tag that is several notches higher.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 has already

been available globally since late 2019 and we are expecting all of those features to also make its way to the India-spec car.

Aside from the massive dimensions of the GLS, the Maybach variant also sports a number of luxuries such as Nappa leather upholstery, electronic panoramic sliding/tilting roof, ventilated massaging seats, reclining rear seats and a lot more.

The SUV is also expected to be powered by a 4-litre V8 engine that produces 558 PS of maximum power and 730 Nm of peak torque. this is then paired to Mercedes' 48 volt EQ Boost System which adds another 250 Nm of torque and 21 PS of power.














Stay tuned for all the live updates of the launch.














  Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC Launch Highlights: SUV launched starting at Rs 2.43 crore
    Moneycontrol.com
  • June 08, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST

    This LIVE blog session has concluded. Stay tuned to Moneycontrol for the latest news, views and updates.

  • June 08, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST

    The standing three-point star is one of the design elements on the Maybach GLS that remains true to the classic design of Mercedes, says Martin Schwenk.

  • June 08, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST

    The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will start at a price of Rs 2.43 crore.

  • June 08, 2021 / 12:52 PM IST

    There are already 50 orders for the GLS. There are also another set of customers customising their SUV.

  • June 08, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST

    There are many ways to customise the SUV to your own preferences from interior tech as well as upholstery to exterior pain options

  • June 08, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST

    The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the brand’s flagship SUV and is India’s most luxurious SUV.

  • June 08, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST

    “The Maybach interior can be compared to what you find on a luxury yacht or even a private jet,” Schwenk says

  • June 08, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST

    Mercedes-Benz India has been able to vaccinate all of its employees. Looking to help employees’ get their families vaccinated as well.

  • June 08, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST

    Martin Schwenk and Sussanne Khan take the stage to the launch the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in India.

  • June 08, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST

    The international spec of the Maybach GLS 600 comes powered by 4-litre petrol V8 engine that churns out 558 PS of maximum power and 750 Nm of torque. The EQ Boost System adds  another 250 Nm of torque and 21 PS of power. The 9G-Tronic automatic transmission comes as standard.

  • June 08, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST

    The Maybach GLS 600 will be brought to India via the CBU route. This also means a very hefty price tag of close to the Rs 3 crore mark.

  • June 08, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST

    The GLS 600 4MATIC is based on the Mercedes-Benz GLS and as such is the first SUV to come to India through the Maybach brand.

Video of the day

