Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC sales hit roof, automaker sells out years' worth orders before launch amid pandemic

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC is available with a variety of customisation options

Mercedes-Benz India has already “sold out” the entire yearly allocation of its new ultra-luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in the country, company Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said.

The automaker has sold 500 units sold even before the official launch in India and the deliveries will begin in the next few weeks, Schwenk told reporters at the vehicle launch on June 8.

The SUV comes with a steep price tag of Rs 2.43 crore but has seen “strong interest” despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We saw a very strong interest in the car. We have sold more than 500 units of the S Maybach over the years in India. So, there is strong traction for the Maybach range itself," Schwenk noted.

He told PTI the next allocations are being configured and the deliveries of the same will begin in the first quarter of 2022.

When asked about the response and underlying market sentiment, Schwenk said the sales indicate that “we can hope for a V-shaped recovery as we witnessed in last September”.

“I would think we have relatively high demand which we had before the second wave of COVID-19 hit. I am quite confident in the market and in terms of broader economic context,” he added.

Also, based on the feedback from the other launches that the company has done such as the GLA SUV, Schwenk said the market should come back as the opening up further continues with the COVID-19 caseload going down. "I am hopeful that we will have a good festive season. We are quite optimistic," he said.

Schwenk added that building around the positive outlook, the company would look at restarting and ramping up its business in a phased manner, in sync with the unlocking of different markets.

The Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600 4 Matic is a flagship SUV from the German luxury giant. The next lot will be customised and delivered to the customer in the January-March quarter of 2022. Mercedes-Benz, which is India’s largest luxury carmaker, further added that the Maybach GLS will be produced in India early next year.

The GLS 600 features a V8 3982cc engine that generates a peak power of 410kW (557hp) and a top speed of 250km per hour. The flagship SUV is the third product under the GLS brand. The GLS 400 and GLS 450 were launched in the middle of last year.

The GLS 600 is one of 15 new products that Mercedes-Benz plans to launch in India in 2021 with an aim to maintain its leadership position in the luxury car market.

“Our 2021 product strategy remains on track and we expect a further uptick in demand, especially for top-end products. The market outlook also remains positive at this point and we continue to stay optimistic. Our customers can expect more product introductions across segments in the coming months,” Schwenk added.

(With inputs from PTI)