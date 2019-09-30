Mercedes confirms October 16 launch for G Class SUV

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to launch its most iconic SUV with a diesel engine, the G 350d. The company announced that it will launch the SUV’s diesel version in India on October 16.

The is equipped with a 3-litre turbocharged inline-six engine which makes 286 PS of maximum power and 600 Nm of peak torque. This engine is also shared by other diesel cars in the company’s lineup including the E-Class and the S-Class.

Since the G 350d belongs to the G-Class, it is equipped with dedicated offroading gear. It gets a lockable transfer case and a locking differential on each axle. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox which takes the car from 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. It has a top speed of 199 km/h. which is an impressive number considering its kerb weight of 2,376 kg.