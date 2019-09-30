App
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercedes confirms October 16 launch for G Class SUV

The company had introduced the 2019 G350 in the international market in 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to launch its most iconic SUV with a diesel engine, the G 350d. The company announced that it will launch the SUV’s diesel version in India on October 16.

The is equipped with a 3-litre turbocharged inline-six engine which makes 286 PS of maximum power and 600 Nm of peak torque. This engine is also shared by other diesel cars in the company’s lineup including the E-Class and the S-Class.

Since the G 350d belongs to the G-Class, it is equipped with dedicated offroading gear. It gets a lockable transfer case and a locking differential on each axle. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox which takes the car from 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds. It has a top speed of 199 km/h. which is an impressive number considering its kerb weight of 2,376 kg.

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the SUV with a fully digital instrument cluster and a wide infotainment system. It also gets all the safety equipment which can be found in the latest Mercedes-Benz cars. The G 350d is expected to be equipped with a BSVI-compliant engine, which could mean a higher price tag than before. The company is expected to give the G 350d a base price of Rs 1.48 crore (ex-showroom).

First Published on Sep 30, 2019 01:34 pm

tags #Auto #G 350d #G-Class #Mercedes-Benz #Technology #trends

