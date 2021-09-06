Mercedes-Benz’s electric EQG concept—what you need to know

Mercedes-Benz EQG | The concept essentially looks like a G-Wagon bathed in neon and white. Merc hasn't revealed many details about the powertrain, although it’s expected to carry a sub 100 kWh battery and an 4x4 system that’s likely to be more sophisticated.

Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled the concept versions of its full electric fleet, featuring electrified alternatives to fossil fuel-powered bestsellers like the E-Class, B-Class, the S and now, even the beloved G-Wagon. Merc is the first legacy automaker to launch such an extensive fleet of electric cars, as part of the brand’s goal to become an electric-only automaker by 2030, which includes petrol-hybrid, plug-in hybrids and battery electrics. For the IAA, however, it’s the battery electric concepts that caught everyone’s eye.

Mercedes-Benz EQG

There are very few people who aren’t bowled over by the G-Wagon, and those people have probably not driven it or haven’t been born yet. The square-faced SUV has only gotten more potent over the years while retaining its trademark shape for over half a century. Now, the same shape is going electric with the EQG.

The concept essentially looks like a G-Wagon bathed in neon and white. Merc hasn't revealed many details about the powertrain, although it’s expected to carry a sub 100 kWh battery and a 4x4 system that’s likely to be more sophisticated and confer more precise amounts of power to individual wheels – one of the many benefits of electrifying a 4WD powertrain. Merc has disclosed the fact that the EQG will have four motors, each located close to a wheel. In addition to that, there will be a rear-axle and a two-speed transmission for off-roading. The overall design, one of the many highlights of the G, remains unchanged, with the grille and other air-intakes being closed off, on account of the EV not having the same cooling requirements. At the back, you have a square-shaped storage box instead of a spare wheel unit, where charging equipment can be stowed.

Mercedes-Benz EQE350

Riding on the coat-tails of the recently launched EQS is the all-electric EQE, which we suspect, will soon hit international markets. As a slightly less expensive EQS, the EQE will come with a single motor, making 284bhp and 530 Nm of torque. In appearance, it's similar to the EQS, with an almost D-shaped structure maximising on the space afforded by the EV powertrain. As a result, the EQE has a cabin that’s longer by 80mm compared to the E-Class. Powered by a 90 Kwh battery, the EQE is good for 610 kilometres, according to Merc. Merc is also planning to launch a performance variant of the same.

Many of the features found in the EQS, are found here, such as its advanced driver assistance system, rear axle steering, front doors that open automatically among others.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 53 +4Matic

AMG-power finally comes to Mercedes’ electric car range. While the likes of Audi already have their own bonafide supercar in the fabulous looking E-Tron GT RS, Merc has been lagging behind on the performance front. The EQS53, the first battery-electric Merc to get AMG power, gets two special AMG-powered electric motors which make a total of 648 bhp of power and 1020 Nm of torque. Going into ‘race start’ can extract 100 extra bhp from the 108 kWh battery, and propel it from a standstill to 100kph in 3.4 seconds. Not exactly Tesla-beating figures, but at least it’s been designed to make heady “AMG” sounds on the inside and outside, so AMG’s trademark dramatic touch will remain intact.

The AMG-powered EQS will be manufactured at Merc’s carbon neutral “Factory 66” outside Stuttgart. The brand plans to launch it internationally by the end of 2021.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

The GLB is yet to arrive in India, but its EV alternative is a part of the electric line-up at IAA. Although it broke cover before the others, Merc has revealed a few more details about the most conventional-looking EV from their line-up. The crossover EQB will get two variants, a compact one making 245bhp and a slightly more powerful variant making 278bhp. The range is expected to be within the sub-400km mark, with a long-range version to follow its initial release in 2022.

While there’s no plan to bring the EQB to India, the five-seater can be retrofitted to include a third row, something that might appeal to Indian buyers, if the EQB is priced right, and subject to any electric subsidies in the future.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Maybach

Merc also teased us with an electrified Maybach concept, featuring the same dual-tone paint job that’s a visual trademark of the brand and an overall structure that can be likened to the existing GLS Maybach if you’re slightly inebriated. It’s a big, curvy, unusually-proportioned slice of electric opulence. Specced-out like the EQS is the cherry on this otherwise carbon-neutral cake and serves as a prototype where all of Merc’s electric car making prowess can be in full display. It’s got an advanced off-roading package, a chauffeur package and proves that Merc can marry electrification and total opulence in a way few other brands can manage, at present.

