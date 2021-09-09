MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Mercedes-Benz to sell all-electric SUV EQC across all dealerships in India

Mercedes-Benz globally is pursuing an aggressive EV strategy of 'EV first to EV only', and in India the high acceptance level of the EQC makes the company confident that, electric is the future, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said.

PTI
September 09, 2021 / 03:57 PM IST

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday said it will start selling its all-electric SUV EQC across all dealerships in India under the phase II expansion strategy.

Mercedes-Benz India had launched the EQC in 2020 and was until now available in six select cities across 14 locations.

The company said it has also re-opened bookings from Thursday for the next batch of EQCs, having sold out the first batch after the vehicle was launched in October 2020 at a starting price of Rs 99.3 lakh.

"Mercedes-Benz (India) dealers across the 50 cities and 94 locations, will be equipped with EQC trained manpower and equipment to offer a hassle free ownership experience for the EQC owners," the company said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said, "Pioneering the luxury EV market in India with the EQC was an important decision for us and a step taken in the right direction. With the growing customer demand for the EQC, we are now expanding our EV penetration to 50 Indian cities, covering our entire retail network spread."

Close

Related stories

This will enable more customers across Indian cities to own the EQC and join the transition to luxury e-mobility, he added.

"Commencement of Phase II expansion for the EQC is in line with our broader vision of creating a long-term, worry-free, sustainable e-mobility ecosystem for our customers in India," Schwenk said.

Mercedes-Benz globally is pursuing an aggressive EV strategy of 'EV first to EV only', and in India the high acceptance level of the EQC makes the company confident that, electric is the future, he added.

The company said the new EQC will an upgraded 11 kW on-board charger. The new on-board charger will charge the 80 kWh battery in 7 hours 30 minutes from 10 per cent to 100 per cent state of charge, instead of the 11 hours taken earlier.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #electric vehicle (EV) #Mercedes-Benz #Technology
first published: Sep 9, 2021 03:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.