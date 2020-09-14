172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|mercedes-benz-to-hike-prices-of-select-models-from-october-5837961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last 2 days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro @ Re. 1 per day and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mercedes-Benz to hike prices of select models from October

While the company did not specify the specific models, it is understood that the price hike will impact its volume models, C-Class, E-Class and GLC by up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

PTI

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Monday said it will increase prices of select models in India by up to 2 percent from October to offset the impact of weakening of Rupee against Euro since the last 6-7 months and the rise in other input costs.

While the company did not specify the specific models, it is understood that the price hike will impact its volume models, C-Class, E-Class and GLC by up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The upward revision of the price will be effective from first week of October. The price correction would be up to 2 percent, varying across select model range, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Close

The company sells a range of luxury vehicles, starting from the C-Class sedans starting at Rs 40 lakh to S-Class priced at Rs 1.4 crore.

related news

Commenting on the price hike, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said, "The weakening of the currency since the beginning of the year, combined with a sharp increase in the input costs have been a matter of concern, creating significant pressure on our bottom line."

He further said, "To offset these costs and drive a sustainable business, we have few options but to make some nominal yet necessary price adjustments. We as a customer centric brand will be absorbing most of the impact, however passing on a portion of it up to 2 percent, seems inevitable."

Schwenk said despite the price revision, the company's specially designed financial programmes like "Wish Box 2.0" and a host of service packages will enable discerning customers "to drive home their favourite Mercedes-Benz and enjoy the vehicle ownership associated with Mercedes".

The company said it has launched "Unlock with Mercedes-Benz" customised financial solutions offer which includes complimentary first year insurance with loan interest rates at 7.99 percent for C-Class with EMI starting at Rs 39,999; E-Class with EMI starting at Rs 49,999 and GLC, EMI starting Rs 44,444.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 05:22 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Mercedes-Benz India #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.