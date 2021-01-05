Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition launched at Rs 1.51 crore

With the current-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class set for a departure this year, the company has decided to give it one last edition, the Maestro Edition.

Launched at Rs 1.51 crore, the S-Class Maestro Edition doesn’t get any mechanical changes, but there are cosmetic changes and a substantial amount of added features as well.

To start off, the Maestro gets a panoramic sunroof complete with the company’s Magic Sky Control Tech. This allows passengers to control how much light passes through the sunroof by electronically adjusting the opacity of the glass.

Next comes the Mercedes Me Connect connectivity system. With this, one could already access features like vehicle tracking, speed alerts, and remote operating windows and sunroof. The new version, however, also gets Google Home and Alexa integration which can be controlled using the respective devices or even your mobile apps. This new update will also be rolled out to Mercedes Me customers free of cost via OTA an update. In addition to this, the update also brings parking lot updates to the navigation system which shows covered as well as non-covered parking spots.

Another highlight is the memory function that Maestro gets for its seats, wing mirrors, and steering wheel position. There is also a new Anthracite Blue paint scheme available for the Maestro Edition which comes with a Eucalyptus wood interior trim. However, one can also opt for a diamond white exterior with a nut-brown interior theme.

Powering the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition will be the same 3-litre six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. This makes 286 PS of power and 600 Nm of peak torque. The transmission comes via the 9-speed automatic gearbox and the S-Class gets a sprint time of 6 seconds with a limited top speed of 250 kmph.

Priced at Rs 1.51 crore, the Maestro is a whole Rs 13 lakh more expensive than the standard S-Class. The new-gen S-Class however, is slated to launch sometime in the second half of this year. This new S-Class will be available in a choice of two engine options as well as with a plug-in hybrid and a Maybach variant.