Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler files trademark applications for EQG 560, EQG 580

Representative image: G63

Mercedes-Benz has been working on an electrified version of its most capable offroad SUV range, the G-Class and now with the filing of two trademarks, the EQG looks to be closer to production.

Mercedes-Benz had already hinted at the EQG a long time ago in 2018; however, as per the European Union Intellectual Property Office, the EQG brand was trademarked all the way back in 2016. Parent Company Daimler has now filed applications to trademark two more names that suggest there will be two variants of the EQG SUV -- EQG 560 and EQG 580.

We do not have details yet about what the specifications of each variant would be or whether they will make it to the market with those names as the filings are still being examined.

What we do know however is that the EQG will feature electric motors on both axle, just like the upcoming EQS and power and torque figures are likely to be higher than the G-Class combustion engine variants.

Mercedes-Benz is expanding the lineup of their EQ-branded electric cars. Their first showing was the EQC, a GLC-based SUV that is a very capable car by itself.

Going forward, Mercedes-Benz has also announced that there will be six more EQ-branded EVs by the year 2022 including the EQA SUV that has already been revealed. On the cards are also the EQB SUV, EQS sedan and SUV and EQE sedan and SUV.

As for India, the company has already started their slew of launches for 2021 and they have also confirmed that there will be a total of seven Mercedes-AMG models launching this year.