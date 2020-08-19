172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|mercedes-benz-mulls-price-hike-to-offset-impact-of-currency-volatility-5729231.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mercedes-Benz mulls price hike to offset impact of currency volatility

"In view of the high currency volatility witnessed since the last six months, we may look at a price revision of our product range soon," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Martin Schewnk said.

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz is considering increasing prices of its vehicles in India to offset the impact of high currency volatility witnessed in the last six months, according to a top company official.

Compatriot Audi is also evaluating such a step although it has not set any timeline for the same.

He, however, did not elaborate on the exact time, quantum and range of the planned price hike.

With the average exchange rate of rupee for euro going up from Rs 79 in February to Rs 87 in August, the company's input costs have gone up. Currently, Mercedes-Benz India sells a range of luxury vehicles starting from the C-Class priced at Rs 41 lakh to AMG GT Coupe tagged at Rs 2.5 crore.

When reached out if the company is also considering a similar move to increase vehicle prices, an Audi India official said, "We are evaluating this but there is no timeline at the moment." Tata Motors-owned JLR, however, said it has "no such plan or announcements on the anvil".
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 06:00 pm

