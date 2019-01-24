Mercedes-Benz launches luxury van in India at Rs 68.4 lakh

Mercedes-Benz, India's largest luxury car maker, today launched the country’s first luxury van V Class with prices starting at Rs 68.4 lakh for the Expression trim.

Offered with a configuration of six to seven seats the fully imported V Class is the second longest and most spacious Mercedes-Benz on sale in India. The Exclusive trim is priced at Rs 81.9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

Unlike some of the other cars such as the E-Class and S-Class that are assembled in India at the Pune-based facility of Mercedes-Benz, the V-Class will be imported as a full unit from Spain. There will be two body styles long wheelbase and extra long wheelbase.

The German car maker has launched the V-class with just one engine. The luxury van comes powered by a BS-VI compliant 2.2 litre diesel engine that generates peak power of 120kW and 380Nm torque. Despite its size the van can do the 0-100 sprint in 10.9 seconds and a top-speed of nearly 200kmph.

Multi-function steering wheel, ambient lighting, 360 degree reversing camera with active park assist, electric sliding doors, two-zone automatic air conditioning, touchpad with hand writing recognition are some of the features on the V-Class. Buyers will have the option of four colours to choose from.

As per the company the V-Class can be adapted to market and customer-specific demands owing to its wide range of equipment options. The possibility of the car being owner driven could perhaps be minimal as a large number of buyers would use chauffeur services.

The V-Class could cater to India's booming luxury hotel and resort market as well as upmarket residences.

"We are excited to kick-start 2019 by introducing an exciting product from our global portfolio, the V-Class. The V-Class is targeted at a wide array of potential customers comprising large families, sports enthusiasts and businesses," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Having ended 2018 with a growth of just 1.3 percent as against double digit growth posted by its rivals like BMW and Jaguar Land Rover Mercedes-Benz is looking forward to a better year this year.

Mercedes clocked sales of 15,538 units during 2018 as against 15,330 units posted in 2017. Hike in customs duty, liquidity crunch, poor buyer sentiments hurt demand for luxury cars.