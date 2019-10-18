Mercedes-Benz launches G 350D SUV for Rs 1.5 crore - what's on offer?

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the G350D SUV in India. This model brought down the price of the G-Class by Rs 69 lakh, with an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 1.5 Cr. The SUV sits above the GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE, and the GLS SUVs in the German automobile manufacturer’s lineup and is offered in one trim.

The car is equipped with a BSVI-compliant OM656 3-litre, inline-six-cylinder diesel engine which makes 286PS of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox which sends power to all four wheels. This gives the car a 0-100kmph time of 7.4 seconds, while Mercedes-Benz claims that it is the most efficient G-Class ever.

Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India stated, “The G-Class has been unparalleled and unrivalled around the world, since its inception in 1979. It is the benchmark amongst luxury off-road vehicles. Today, Mercedes-Benz offers the fans and customers in India the first-ever diesel G-Class, the Mercedes-Benz G 350 d. The G 350 d with limitless customization possibilities is positioned as a lifestyle vehicle for aficionados, who want a highly personalized vehicle, which is an expression of their dynamic personality. The famed off-roading capabilities of the G-Class adds to the dynamic appeal of the vehicle. With a rich history of over 40 years, the G-Class has carved a niche for itself in a rather competitive market segment. We are sure the zealous fans of the G-Class will welcome their favourite luxury off-roader in its new guise.”

Mercedes-Benz has also given the car a low-range gearbox, locking diffs at both axles, and a transfer case to enhance its off-roading capabilities. It also gets ESP, traction control and a dedicated off-road mode. The interior is equipped with nine airbags, two 12.3-inch displays, three-zone climate control AC, ambient lighting, an MBUX infotainment system with phone app connectivity, and powered and ventilated front seats. The company is also offering its connected-car technology as standard, making it the first model with the tech post its launch. Customers can also opt for a pair of multibeam LED headlights if they wish to.