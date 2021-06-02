Mercedes-Benz India’s new retail model: Can it revolutionise the car buying process in India?

Mercedes-Benz India just announced a new retail model, dubbed “Retail of the Future”, which aims to centralise car purchase for potential Merc buyers in India. Essentially, the move is a direct-to-customer sales experience wherein the buyer will be able to purchase a car directly from the company.

However, this does not mean that Merc is intent on ousting its extensive dealer network. It just means that while customers will take delivery of a vehicle only through their preferred dealership, they can choose from a vast inventory of cars through a centralised access point.

According to the brand, Mercedes-Benz India will own the entire stock of cars and sell them via Franchise Partners appointed by Merc. This means that customers benefit from a fixed pan-India price across Merc’s vast product range.

The brand hopes that a single standard price for each model will increase transparency in purchasing a car. Cars will be invoiced directly by MB, making the process more streamlined and reliable. It remains unclear how Merc’s dealer fraternity feels about this or if the customer will have the option of buying the car through the dealer.

Although Merc hasn’t specified how this will affect its dealership network, it claims that they will transition to “direct to customer” retail partners of the brand and will be primarily required to facilitate sales, build a relationship with customers and generally serve as agents of the brand.

With a centralised inventory of cars owned entirely by Mercedes-Benz India, the brand claims that dealers will face “significantly less financial and operational risks”. Mercedes-Benz India CEO Martin Schwenk also added that “dealers will continue to play a key role in after sales & other allied services”.

Schwenk is also the first to admit that the proposed model is still being field tested in select markets, India included, and isn’t exactly mainstream. For this, Mercedes-Benz will be channelling capital infusion of Rs 1,750 crore that it has received from its parent company, Daimler AG.

Dealers, or “Franchise Partners” as they’ll be referred to from now on, for their part, will continue with local marketing activities and the present-day showroom infrastructure, according to Mercedes-Benz India will remain unchanged. After sales services continue to be the domain of Franchise Partners.

Expected to kick off in the fourth quarter of the year, the move is aimed to make Mercedes-Benz India an even more customer-centric brand than before.