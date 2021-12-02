MARKET NEWS

English
Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices of select models by up to 2% from January 2022

The company, however, said it is committed to price protection to customers who have booked their cars and are waiting for more than four months for select models.

PTI
December 02, 2021 / 06:36 PM IST

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday said it will hike prices of select models by up to two per cent from January 1, 2022, to offset feature enhancement and rising input costs.

"Mercedes-Benz has been introducing new generation models and enriching its existing model range with newer technologies and specific product enhancements,” the company said in a statement.

However, it said, "to offset the costs for such feature enhancements amidst rising input costs, Mercedes-Benz will upwardly revise the ex-showroom price of only select models”.

The price revision ranging up to 2 per cent will be in effect from January 1, 2022.

The price protection is applicable for select models such as A-Class, GLA, and E-Class until December 31, 2021.

The company further said it has also extended the price protection to those customers who have booked the GLE 400 and GLE 400d SUVs, and have been waiting since April to get the delivery.
