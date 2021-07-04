Mercedes-Benz GLA review: The coming of age from a pesky coupe-like car to a tasteful SUV

Mercedes-Benz GLA

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLA has matured into a proper SUV from its predecessor's coupe-like appearance, with its higher roof that gives it a more upright and substantial stance.

The car still sports the GLA-esque flowing lines, especially on the roof, which drops downwards at the back. Its front is expansive, and the wheel arches are bigger, which also give it more heft. The bonnet has some tasteful creases on it; and on the AMG line, the bumper is much more substantial too.

Mercedes once again reminds us of the class of its diesel engines

The new GLA comes with two engine options. The first we'll talk about is the 2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel with 190 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, which most buyers will opt for. Mercedes-Benz has always made great diesel engines, and this one is no different.

It is punchy, and in Sport mode, it shoots off the line as soon as you floor the throttle, with the peak torque coming in at around 1600 rpm. It just keeps pulling until you back off, which is very entertaining, and it hits 100 kph in a seat-of-the-pants 7.6 seconds, which is mighty quick.

The 8-speed automatic gearbox is just as sharp, and shifts at exactly the right moments, while the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system helps with standing starts. Whether you’re in the city or out on a highway, this diesel is a treat to live with, and it’s very refined as well.

Petrol - A tamed beast

The petrol engine is a rather different beast. The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol (yes, you read that right – 1.3-litre) makes 163 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, and it was built with the help of Renault/Nissan, who are experts in the small turbocharged engine business.

It settles into a smooth idle and is quick to move when you dab the throttle, although you’ll feel the turbo lag, to begin with. Keep your foot down and the torque and power build quickly, moving the GLA along in a smooth wave. The mid-range is where this engine excels, although at no point does it feel like a powerful petrol unit.

The seven-speed automatic isn’t quite as sharp as the eight-speed unit in the diesel, and you feel that mainly in traffic. On an open road, the engine feels a little stressed past around 5500 rpm, and I found it best to manually change gears for best results. This is a more stressed engine by nature, so Mercedes has put in a mild hybrid system to help with fuel efficiency. The one advantage the petrol model has is that it is around 180 kg lighter, because it doesn’t have the diesel’s all-wheel-drive system and because the engine itself is lighter.

The petrol also goes one up on the diesel in another department – the ride quality on offer. While the diesel tends to thud and crash a bit through bad roads (the ride on smooth roads is good, though), the petrol car’s suspension is more forgiving and feels more capable, and is pretty silent as well.

Both cars handle in an assured manner but the petrol feels more fun and direct even though it’s front-wheel driven, and has a more chirpy steering feedback. The diesel is heavier, although not ponderous, and you can still have some fun around a set of bends in it. Body roll is present on both cars, but like with all things Merc, even this factor has an air of sophistication about it.

Interior & specs

The cabin feels as premium as you would expect in a car like this. The diesel AMG trim has a darker theme inside, while the petrol sports a beige-centred theme, which gives the cabin a roomier feeling.

There are tasteful insertions of wood and metal everywhere, and overall build quality is really out of the park (other than a few plastics). Merc’s latest MBUX is present, with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice-activated feature, along with 64 colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, powered front seats, dual hi-res screens for the infotainment and instruments, a sunroof and all the other gizmos you’d expect.

You don’t however, get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, or parking sensors (there’s a reversing camera, of course).

The space inside is more than adequate for four adults, and I daresay either GLA will make for a pretty good chauffeur-driven car as well. That said, I would have liked slightly softer seats.

The boot has 435 litres of storage space (some of which is taken up by the space-saving spare wheel), and the rear seats can be folded down for more room.

Price

On-road prices in Mumbai start at Rs 51.8 lakh for the base petrol and go up to Rs 57.8 lakh for the top-end diesel variant.

Verdict

There’s no doubt the new GLA is a world apart from the previous generation car. On every parameter, it’s better – space, design, build quality, comfort and dynamics.

As for which variant to go for, it’s a bit of a toss-up – the petrol is more enjoyable to drive, rides better and has an airier cabin, while the diesel has a better engine and more features. If I were to stick my neck out, I’d say buy the diesel – in the long term, it’ll probably serve you better.