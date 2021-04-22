Mercedes-Benz EQT Concept teased ahead of May 10 debut

Mercedes-Benz EQT to be revealed on May 10

Mercedes just won’t stop when it comes to their electric range of cars. Just after debuting the EQS sedan and the EQB SUV, the company is now teasing their electrified van, the EQT.

The EQT is a concept at this stage but built along the lines of the V-Class in Mercedes’ stable, the EQT promises to be an entry-level van powered by electricity and for those who want to travel with their families in a fair amount of comfort.

The EQT is described as the new T-Class. It will cater to those who want to enjoy leisure activities with their families. Yes, it is a van just like the V-Class, but the T-Class will be the entry level van and as such could be significantly cheaper than a V-Class electric.

The van has already been spotted testing on a few occasions and there are also reports that suggest the manufacturer is working on a conventional internal combustion engined T-Class as well. This, however, is expected to be available for commercial purposes, but could be made available to individual buyers as well.

The teaser image released by Mercedes does give us a vague idea of what the EQT concept could look like, in that we see a large grille like area, some sleek headlamps and a side-view silhouette render that looks a bit more interesting than the V-Class.

The EQT Concept is scheduled for its international debut on May 10. Battery details have yet to be confirmed, but we should more on that date.