Mercedes-Benz EQC all-electric SUV launch scheduled for October 8

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is all set to be launched on October 8 making it the first luxury car maker in India to launch an all-electric SUV.

The Mercedes Benz EQC is an all-electric SUV based on the company’s GLC. But of course, the styling has been tweaked to an extent where the EQC looks futuristic rather than plain and conventional.

This is not to mention that it does not have conventional styling, however. The first giveaway is that the EQC has a grille upfront. Seeing as how electric motors don’t require the type of cooling that combustion engines require, it was pretty unnecessary. This is flanked by LED headlamps that look like it is part of the grille unit. Off to the back, there is a light band that connects the tail lamps. The EQC, as mandatory now, gets green number plates marking its electric makeup.

Powering the EQC is a pair of asynchronous motors, one at each axle. This essentially makes the GLC work as a four-wheel-drive system. Together the motors are capable of 408 PS and 765 Nm torque. The battery pack is an 85 kW unit with a total range of 400 km. Charging times stand at 21 hours from a standard 15 A socket, 10 hours with a 7.5 kW wall-mounted and considerably lower from a 50 kW fast charger.

On the inside, as you would expect, the EQC is laden with tech, all of which you will find in the C-Class SUV as well. It gets a ribbed finish on the door pads, bronze inserts in the AC vents, new-age fabric upholstery, 12.3-inch digital instrument screen, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology and a voice assistant.

Pricing for the Mercedes-Benz EQC will be announced on October 8, but expect something along the lines of Rs 1 crore. Competition for the EQC is on the way in the form of the Jaguar I-Pace and the Audi e-Tron.