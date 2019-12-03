Mercedes-Benz drives in the GLC at Rs 52.75 lakh

The German company's Pune-headquartered Indian subsidiary will offer two engine options for the SUV. While petrol (GLC 200) is the cheaper of the two, the diesel variant (GLC 220d 4Matic) is priced at Rs 57.75 lakh.

Both the engines are powered by four cylinder, BSVI versions which offer better power and performance than the model's predecessor. The petrol version produces peak power of 197hp while the diesel version generates peak power of 194hp.

The petrol version has a fuel consumption of 7.4-7.1 litres per 100 kms while the diesel version consumes 5.5-5.2 litres for every 100 kms.



"The new GLC is the most tech savvy ‘Made in India’ SUV and owing to its popularity, we decided to introduce Mercedes-Benz’s all new intuitive infotainment system - MBUX for the first time. The new GLC combines ruggedness of a SUV with the intelligence of MBUX," said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.



The GLC is one of eight SUVs by Mercedes on sale in India besides also being one of the highest-selling SUVs for the German brand in the country. Since its maiden launch in June 2016, the GLC has amassed more than 7000 sales.



The GLC competes with the Land Rover Discovery, BMW X3, Audi Q5 and the Volvo XC60. The GLC started sales in India as a fully built imported product from Germany but looking at the demand Mercedes later decided to locally assemble the SUV at its Pune factory.



With this launch, Mercedes will hope to ride out of the slowdown. Between January and September, the company's sales declined 15 percent to 9,915 units.



High taxes and weak buyer sentiments eroded demand for luxury cars significantly since the past several quarters. Mercedes has however held onto the top spot in the ranking followed by BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo.



Mercedes also launched the MBUX (Mercedes Benz User Experience) multimedia system. This is a system that makes the vehicle connected to the occupants of the vehicle providing a host of activities even linked to voice commands.



Navigation through augmented reality, in-cabin lighting, voice-operated temperature control system are some of the features. In the event of an accident the system can update emergency services for rescue providing details like exact location and number of occupants.

