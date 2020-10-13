Mercedes-Benz confirms three new EQ models, EQE sedan, EQE SUV and EQS SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQC may have been the company’s first electric car, but the rest of the EQ series was already in the pipeline. Now Mercedes has confirmed three new cars at the recently held investor conference.

The three new cars, comprising of the EQE sedan, EQE SUV and the EQS SUV, are built around the Electric Vehicle architecture. The EQS is supposed in its final phase of development and will debut some time around the second half of 2021.

The addition of the new cars will take Mercedes’ electric car count to a total of eight including the EQC, the EQV, EQA, EQB and EQS sedan. But the company has plans for a lot more.

For one, Mercedes is developing a new dedicated electric car platform for compact and medium-sized cars. Another announcement is the electrification of their performance line – the AMG series – will also start in 2021 with confirmation that AMG, Maybach and G will go electric. This also confirms rumours that the company will be creating a sub-brand of their premium off-roader, the G-Class SUVs.

Currently, Mercedes-Benz is also working on what they are calling the EQXX. Of course, no details are out yet, but the car itself seems to be a two-door model capable of covering the distance between Shanghai and Beijing in one charge. That is 1,207 km.

As for a timeline for three new EQ models, the EQE sedan and the EQS SUV is planned for a 2022 launch. The EQE SUV on the other hand, doesn’t have a fixed timeline yet, but it should be soon after the first two.

Currently, the Mercedes-Benz EQ lineup consists of the EQC and the EQV while the EQA, EQB and EQS sedan should be launched some time soon.