Future Cars | This Mercedes-Benz car can drive sideways

The Consumer Electronics Show had a lot of surprises where many tech and auto manufacturers showcased their electronic and digital concepts. Among them is Mercedes-Benz, who unveiled a concept car - AVTR - that is almost alive.
The German automobile manufacturer has developed this concept car with inputs from the team responsible for the movie Avatar in 2009, and it is called the Vision AVTR. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
It stands for Advanced Vehicle Transformation and gets a graphene battery made of compostable material. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
It has a single light bar over the company’s illuminated logo, giving it a fresh look. It gets 7-spoke wheels which light up in a bright blue colour and complete glass doors. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
Mercedes-Benz has removed a few mechanical components from the cabin, such as the steering wheel, pedals or other controls to operate the car. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
All that clutter has been replaced with a single, multifunctional control unit on the centre console. This unit recognizes the driver based on the heartbeat of the person interacting with it. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
The car projects a menu selection on the user’s palm through which a passenger can choose between different functionalities. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
Though the car is far from reality, it gives us an interesting insight into what major automobile manufacturers are looking to develop in the future. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is different from other concept cars in the company’s Vision lineup as it utilizes a graphene-based battery in place of the standard lithium-ion units used currently. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
