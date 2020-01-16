App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Cars | This Mercedes-Benz car can drive sideways

The Consumer Electronics Show had a lot of surprises where many tech and auto manufacturers showcased their electronic and digital concepts. Among them is Mercedes-Benz, who unveiled a concept car - AVTR - that is almost alive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The German automobile manufacturer has developed this concept car with inputs from the team responsible for the movie Avatar in 2009, and it is called the Vision AVTR. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
1/8

The German automobile manufacturer has developed this concept car with inputs from the team responsible for the movie Avatar in 2009, and it is called the Vision AVTR. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

It stands for Advanced Vehicle Transformation and gets a graphene battery made of compostable material. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
2/8

It stands for Advanced Vehicle Transformation and gets a graphene battery made of compostable material. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

It has a single light bar over the company’s illuminated logo, giving it a fresh look. It gets 7-spoke wheels which light up in a bright blue colour and complete glass doors. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
3/8

It has a single light bar over the company’s illuminated logo, giving it a fresh look. It gets 7-spoke wheels which light up in a bright blue colour and complete glass doors. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has removed a few mechanical components from the cabin, such as the steering wheel, pedals or other controls to operate the car. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
4/8

Mercedes-Benz has removed a few mechanical components from the cabin, such as the steering wheel, pedals or other controls to operate the car. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

All that clutter has been replaced with a single, multifunctional control unit on the centre console. This unit recognises the driver based on the heartbeat of the person interacting with it. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
5/8

All that clutter has been replaced with a single, multifunctional control unit on the centre console. This unit recognizes the driver based on the heartbeat of the person interacting with it. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

The car projects a menu selection on the user’s palm through which a passenger can choose between different functionalities. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
6/8

The car projects a menu selection on the user’s palm through which a passenger can choose between different functionalities. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

Though the car is far from reality, it gives us an interesting insight into what major automobile manufacturers are looking to develop in the future. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
7/8

Though the car is far from reality, it gives us an interesting insight into what major automobile manufacturers are looking to develop in the future. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is different from other concept cars in the company’s Vision lineup as it utilizes a graphene-based battery in place of the standard lithium-ion units used currently. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)
8/8

The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is different from other concept cars in the company’s Vision lineup as it utilizes a graphene-based battery in place of the standard lithium-ion units used currently. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 02:26 pm

tags #Auto #Mercedes-Benz #Technology #trends #Vision AVTR

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.