Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan to make India debut at Auto Expo 2020: Here’s what it is offering

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is expected to showcase the A-Class sedan at the upcoming Auto Expo.

The new sedan is likely to be launched later this year and will be slotted under the CLA four-door coupe.

The company is expected to introduce the sedan as an alternative to the recently discontinued A-Class hatchback.

It is also expected to be offered with BSVI-compliant, two-litre, petrol and diesel engine options. The sedan should also share its powertrain and electronic components with the upcoming GLA SUV as well as the CLA Coupe.

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the sedan’s interiors with a dual-screen layout. It gets a panoramic touchscreen unit that floats over the dashboard. It is divided into a digital driver’s instrument cluster and the infotainment system. It also gets turbine-shaped air vents that sit below the screen. The company is also expected to offer the A-class sedan with its latest MBUX infotainment system.

The A-Class sedan is expected to have a base price above Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and will be pitted against the Skoda Superb, Honda Accord, and the Audi A3 sedan, among others.