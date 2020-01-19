App
Last Updated : Jan 19, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan to make India debut at Auto Expo 2020: Here’s what it is offering

The sedan is expected to have a base price above Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and will be pitted against the Skoda Superb, Honda Accord and the Audi A3 sedan, among others

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is expected to showcase the A-Class sedan at the upcoming Auto Expo.

The new sedan is likely to be launched later this year and will be slotted under the CLA four-door coupe.

The company is expected to introduce the sedan as an alternative to the recently discontinued A-Class hatchback.

Close

It is also expected to be offered with BSVI-compliant, two-litre, petrol and diesel engine options. The sedan should also share its powertrain and electronic components with the upcoming GLA SUV as well as the CLA Coupe.

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the sedan’s interiors with a dual-screen layout. It gets a panoramic touchscreen unit that floats over the dashboard. It is divided into a digital driver’s instrument cluster and the infotainment system. It also gets turbine-shaped air vents that sit below the screen. The company is also expected to offer the A-class sedan with its latest MBUX infotainment system.

The A-Class sedan is expected to have a base price above Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and will be pitted against the Skoda Superb, Honda Accord, and the Audi A3 sedan, among others.

It will be brought to India via the CKD route and will be assembled in the company’s assembly facility at Chakan, Maharashtra.

First Published on Jan 19, 2020 02:48 pm

tags #Auto #Auto Expo #Mercedes-Benz #Technology #trends

