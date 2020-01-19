Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan to make India debut at Auto Expo 2020: Here’s what it is offering

The sedan is expected to have a base price above Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom) in India and will be pitted against the Skoda Superb, Honda Accord and the Audi A3 sedan, among others
German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is expected to showcase the A-Class sedan at the upcoming Auto Expo.
The new sedan is likely to be launched later this year and will be slotted under the CLA four-door coupe.
The company is expected to introduce the sedan as an alternative to the recently discontinued A-Class hatchback.
It is also expected to be offered with BSVI-compliant, two-litre, petrol and diesel engine options. The sedan should also share its powertrain and electronic components with the upcoming GLA SUV as well as the CLA Coupe.
Mercedes-Benz has equipped the sedan’s interiors with a dual-screen layout. It gets a panoramic touchscreen unit that floats over the dashboard. It is divided into a digital driver’s instrument cluster and the infotainment system. It also gets turbine-shaped air vents that sit below the screen. The company is also expected to offer the A-class sedan with its latest MBUX infotainment system.
It will be brought to India via the CKD route and will be assembled in the company's assembly facility at Chakan, Maharashtra.