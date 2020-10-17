Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine set to be launched after pandemic-induced delay

First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, Mercedes-Benz is now all set to launch the A-Class limousine. While the market launch was scheduled for earlier in the year, the coronavirus pandemic delayed the plan.

The company will be launching two variants of the A-Class - the standard A-Class and the AMG 35, which is expected to go on sale towards the end of October.

The standard A-Class is expected to be launched somewhere around the Diwali festival.

The A-Class will be powered by two engine options. Most likely the A 220d and the A 200; the diesel engine will produce 194 PS of power while the petrol motor will churn out 185 PS.

With both engine options to be available in one single fully loaded trim, the A-Class will be available with the company’s MBUX infotainment system, navigation and connected car tech, LED headlamps, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof and wireless charging among others.

As for the AMG 35, true to Mercedes-Benz’s performance-oriented cars, it will feature styling updates to give it a sportier look. Powering the car will be a 306 PS producing motor with all-wheel-drive. On the outside, the 35 will also get sportier-looking bumpers and side-skirts, larger alloys, a spoiler and larger exhaust end-cans.

On the inside, expect bucket seats, AMG steering wheel, Burmester audio and two 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment system and an instrument cluster.

As for pricing, the standard A-Class is expected to start at Rs 40 lakh while the AMG 35 should fetch a price tag of close to Rs 60-65 lakh. As for rivals, it will take on the recently launched BMW 2 Series.